Matt Nagy shares injury updates ahead of Monday’s training camp practice

The Chicago Bears are returning to practice Monday at Halas Hall following Saturday’s 20-13 preseason win over the Miami Dolphins.

And as has been the case for the Bears throughout training camp, there were some injuries sustained during the preseason opener. Outside linebacker Robert Quinn (ankle), running back Ryan Nall (chest) and defensive back Michael Joseph (broken thumb) will not practice Monday. Wide receiver Rodney Adams won’t practice due to personal reasons.

But there is good news on the injury front as safety Tashaun Gipson, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and cornerback Artie Burns will all return to practice.

#Bears injury update… OUT

Michael Joseph (broken thumb)

Ryan Nall (Chest)

Robert Quinn (Ankle)

Rodney Adams (Personal) Returning:

Artie Burns, Tashaun Gipson, Marquise Goodwin are back. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 16, 2021

Unfortunately, still no change for offensive tackles Teven Jenkins (back) and Germain Ifedi (hip flexor), who will miss their 14th training camp practice. The Bears are still without right guard James Daniels, who suffered a quad injury earlier this month.

