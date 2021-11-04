Matt Nagy shares Bears injury updates on David Montgomery, Khalil Mack and others

The Chicago Bears returned to practice Thursday in preparation for Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which Chicago will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy was back at Halas Hall after clearing COVID-19 protocols, and he opened his Thursday press conference with some injury updates.

Here are the latest injury updates from Nagy’s Thursday press conference, which includes running back David Montgomery and outside linebacker Khalil Mack.

RB David Montgomery

Running back David Montgomery returned to practice on Thursday to begin his three-week window for return off injured reserve. Montgomery suffered a knee sprain against the Lions back in Week 4, which has sidelined him for the last four games. Rookie Khalil Herbert has been solid in his absence, but Nagy made it clear — much to no one’s surprise — that Montgomery would be the lead back upon his return. Montgomery could return as early as Monday night against the Steelers. Although, given Herbert’s success, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Bears decided to play it safe with Montgomery and give him an extra couple of weeks — including next week’s bye — to heal.

OLB Khalil Mack

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack missed his first game with the Bears since 2018 last week as he continues to nurse a foot injury that’s bothered him since Week 3. Mack has been an integral part of Chicago’s dominant pass rush, and they could certainly use him against the Steelers. Nagy said Mack remains day-to-day with his sprained foot, and he didn’t indicate anything about Mack’s status for Monday night. The Bears might decide to give Mack another couple of weeks — including the bye week — to rest up before returning for a Week 11 matchup against the Ravens.

OT Teven Jenkins

Nagy hasn’t been particularly transparent with injuries — leave that to Jason Peters — and he reiterated that Jenkins remains on injured reserve. Jenkins missed most of training camp with a back injury and had surgery to remedy the issue. Nagy remained hopeful that he would return at some point this season. Peters said a couple of weeks ago that Jenkins is still a few weeks away from returning, which is more than Nagy has said.

S Deon Bush

Safety Deon Bush was placed on injured reserve after suffering a quad injury in a Week 6 loss to the Packers. Bush is required to miss at least three games on IR, and he will be eligible to return from IR after the bye in Week 11. The Bears are now down two safeties after Eddie Jackson suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s loss to the 49ers.

RT Germain Ifedi

Right tackle Germain Ifedi remains on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury against the Raiders in Week 5. But Ifedi also landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list a couple of weeks back, and Nagy said nothing has changed with his status. Rookie Larry Borom got his first start at right tackle in place of Ifedi last week, where he had a solid debut.

