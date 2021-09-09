Matt Nagy shares Bears injury updates on Eddie Goldman, Robert Quinn and others

The Chicago Bears released their first injury report of the 2021 season on Wednesday, which featured some prominent starters who didn’t practice or were limited.

The biggest concern was nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who sat out Wednesday’s practice with what was listed as a knee/ankle injury, which led many to wonder about his availability for Sunday night.

Nagy explained that Goldman tweaked his knee during Monday’s practice, and he doesn’t know if Goldman will practice Thursday. Nagy called Goldman “day to day,” which is certainly more encouraging than what some were speculating.

If Goldman can’t go Sunday night, it would be seventh-round rookie Khyiris Tonga stepping in at nose tackle, who has impressed throughout the preseason.

#Bears NT Eddie Goldman tweaked his knee Monday in practice and is “day to day” per Matt Nagy. He says he doesn’t know if Goldman will practice today. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 9, 2021

The Bears also had three notable starters who were limited during Wednesday’s practice, including wide receiver Darnell Mooney (back) and outside linebackers Khalil Mack (groin) and Robert Quinn (back).

Nagy said he feels good about all three of those guys playing in Sunday night’s opener.

Matt Nagy says he feels pretty good about Mack's, Quinn's and Mooney's availability for Sunday against the #Rams. #Bears — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) September 9, 2021

