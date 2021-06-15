Matt Nagy says Justin Fields can’t win Bears’ starting QB job in training camp

The quarterback questions keep coming for Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, but he’s holding firm on his plan as it relates to Andy Dalton and Justin Fields.

In fact, he went as far as to say that not only is Dalton expected to be the starter come week one against the Los Angeles Rams, but that Fields is entrenched as the No. 2 and that there will be no competition come training camp.

During the media availability on Tuesday afternoon following the team’s first day of mandatory mini camp, Nagy was asked for clarification by Marc Silverman of ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy if Fields could win the starting job during camp later this summer.

“Whether it’s clarification he can’t win it? Yes, correct. Andy Dalton is our starter,” Nagy told reporters.

Though he did explain earlier in the press conference that Dalton wasn’t “promised” the starting job, he confirmed Dalton was told he is the starter moving forward and that doesn’t appear to be changing even when training camp arrives. Nagy also explained that veteran Nick Foles, the only holdover quarterback from the 2020 season, will be third on the depth chart.

Thanks to the #Bears for letting me go back to my reporting days & let me ask a couple of questions.

Matt Nagy told me that "a promise was never given to Dalton about starting but that he is indeed the starter." Nagy added that Justin Fields CANNOT win the starting job in camp. — Silvy (@WaddleandSilvy) June 15, 2021

Dalton signed with the Bears in March on a one-year deal worth $10 million after spending last season with the Dallas Cowboys. Fields was drafted by the Bears a few weeks later when they traded up to select the former Ohio State star with the 11th overall pick.

The Bears have two more days of minicamp this week at Halas Hall.

Story continues

List