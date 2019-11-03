Matt Nagy says he didn't consider QB change vs. Eagles

Naturally, when an NFL offense totals just nine yards in two quarters, the first position to come under fire is quarterback. This is especially true for the Bears, which have struggled to muster anything resembling an offensive threat with Mitch Trubisky under center this season.

And while the Bears set offense back 40 years in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles, coach Matt Nagy said after the game that he didn't consider making a change to Chase Daniel. The offense's problems were "as a unit," he said.

Trubisky finished Sunday's game completing 10-of-21 passes for 125 yards. No touchdowns, no interceptions. He added 15 yards on the ground but could have had more if he tucked and ran with more confidence when opportunities (and there were some) presented themselves.

His best moment came on a 53-yard completion to wide receiver Taylor Gabriel in the third quarter. It set up running back David Montgomery's eventual one-yard touchdown run and jump-started what appeared to be an awakening of the Bears offense. But, as has been the case with Trubisky in 2019, his nine other completions were virtually inconsequential, sans a third-down strike to Taylor Gabriel in the third quarter that kept a Bears drive alive.

We're talking about an NFL quarterback completing just 10 passes in what became a one-score game late in the fourth quarter. Not ideal.

But for as much as Trubisky has deserved criticism this season, Chicago's loss to the Eagles was, in fact, more of a group effort, which wide receiver Allen Robinson confirmed.

"Everybody has to make plays, that's what it comes down to," Robinson said. "Every single position on offense, guys just have to make plays. We're not making enough right now, and we didn't make enough today."

"It's frustrating for all of us," Nagy said. "It's not what we wanted or where we know we should be. That's what it's at. But we got to do everything we can to stick together and to make sure we keep fighting."

Now 3-5, it appears the Bears will be fighting more for pride than a playoff spot over the final eight games of the season.

Matt Nagy says he didn't consider QB change vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago