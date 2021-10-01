Matt Nagy says Bears starting quarterback will be game-time decision after Andy Dalton practices

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy isn't committing to a starting quarterback ahead of the team's Week 4 game against the Detroit Lions. Nagy said the team's starter will be a game-time decision after Andy Dalton returned to limited practice throughout the week.

Dalton missed the team's Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns due to an ankle injury. Rookie Justin Fields got his first career start, where he was sacked nine times during a brutal 26-6 loss.

Both Fields and Nagy took criticism for the team's performance. Nagy was called out for not tailoring his play calls to take advantage of Fields' skill set. The reviews of Fields weren't positive either, with some pointing out Fields wasn't seeing things well. It didn't help that the team's offensive line consistently got beat by Browns' pass rushers.

Will Andy Dalton get the nod over Justin Fields in Week 4?

There are a number of complicating factors in play when trying to determine which player will start for the Bears. Nagy stood by Dalton all offseason, and sent the same message when Dalton got hurt. If Dalton isn't too limited by his injured ankle, he might be the better fit for the offense Nagy wants to run.

Nagy, however, may not call plays in Week 4. With Nagy's play calling under fire, the head coach was non-committal regarding who would calls plays moving forward. Nagy admitted he would put everything on the table, but hasn't confirmed whether he or offensive coordinator Bill Lazor will call plays in Week 4. If Nagy is unwilling to tailor his offense to Fields, Dalton could get the nod if Nagy retains play-calling duties.

Ultimately, Nagy is incentivized to do whatever it takes to win. Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace entered the season on the hot seat, and a slow start could doom both men. Fields playing out of his mind could buy Nagy and Pace more time, but after a tough performance in Week 3, Nagy may view Dalton as the more reliable choice.