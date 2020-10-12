Matt Nagy says Bears ‘can be so much better on offense’

Week after week, Bears fans hear the same talking points from Chicago’s coaches about the team’s less-than-thrilling offense.

It’s a work-in-progress. We’re close. We need to play better. (Insert coaching cliche here).

It was more of the same on Monday at Halas Hall, where coach Matt Nagy held a Zoom call with the media and suggested better results from his offense are coming soon.

“We know we can be so much better on offense,” said Nagy. “It’s just a matter of putting that thing together in regards to the minds of the coaches, the minds of the players, and then going out and doing it.”

This is getting exhausting, isn’t it?

At some point, there are no more excuses. There’s no more time to gel, get on the same page, work on timing, or just, ya know, be better.

Nagy’s offense currently ranks 27th in the NFL in yards per game entering Week 6, a modest uptick from its No. 29 finish in 2019.

And let’s not forget: The Bears were 29th in scoring last season. They’re 26th so far this year.

Essentially, over the last 21 regular-season games, the Bears have fielded a bottom-five offense that doesn’t appear ready to make a significant jump in the rankings anytime soon.

Sure, Nick Foles should settle in and become more comfortable as the starting quarterback as the weeks march on, but what does that mean in terms of the passing game’s production? Foles isn’t Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers. He’s been on five teams over the last nine seasons for a reason. He’ll be OK, in spurts, but don’t bet on him catapulting this offense from a bottom-feeder to a dynamic powerhouse.

The offensive line needs work, and as a result, so does the running game.

If Nagy is right, if it really is just a matter of ‘putting everyone’s minds together,’ then that’s on the coaches and it’s on them to get it fixed quickly.

The Bears can’t squander their 4-1 start because of an offense that’s incapable of getting out of its own way. If they do, bigger changes — like with who’s calling plays — will have to be made.