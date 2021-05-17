Matt Nagy says Andy Dalton will get Bears' QB1 reps entering training camp

The Telegraph

Anthony Joshua's mega-fight with Tyson Fury for the undisputed heavyweight title is at risk of being cancelled after Deontay Wilder won his civil arbitration case for a trilogy fight with Fury. The ruling from the US judge Daniel Weinstein says Fury must fight Wilder for a third time by September 15. It came just 24 hours after Fury had posted on his social media channels that an all-British blockbuster fight between him and Joshua was close to completion for August 14 in Saudi Arabia - but the decision threatens the fight going forward. Fury's team must now settle with Wilder - which could be a huge step aside deal involving potentially millions of dollars for the American - with the legal teams representing Wilder capable of issuing proceedings and setting injunctions involving the television companies involved and the sanctioning bodies which control the four belts. Fury and Wilder have been deep in an arbitration case for several months with Wilder's team insisting Fury would have to honour a clause in their contract for a third fight with the Alabaman, against whom Fury won the WBC heavyweight title in February 2020 in Las Vegas.