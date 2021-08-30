Matt Nagy’s response to a question about Tarik Cohen’s recovery was utterly confusing

Bears fans are no strangers to vague, nonsense remarks by Matt Nagy, especially when it comes to injuries or attempting to say something without saying anything at all.

With the season just around the corner, running back Tarik Cohen still appears no closer to returning from a torn ACL some 11 months after he had surgery. There was a point last month when Nagy remarked that Cohen was closer to weeks than days away from returning to the lineup.

The mystery surrounding Cohen’s status prompted Chicago media to dig a little deeper, where they inquired about whether or not Cohen had a second surgery, which might explain the delay in his recovery.

And Nagy’s answer was utterly confusing and a tad frustrating at the same time. Here’s the exchange:

Q: Did Tarik Cohen have a second surgery? Matt Nagy: “Did he have a second surgery?” Q: Yeah. Did they go back in? Did that change the timeline? Nagy: “No, I don’t think it changes the timeline, I think for him — I gotta go back and find all the little scopes or surgeries that these guys have. But for him I think he just got to a point where there was a little bit of, like, the scar tissue and just the healing and all of that. It’s where he’s at right now. All I can appreciate from him is working, every single day he’s done that.”

Now with the season less than two weeks away, we still don’t have answers or a timetable for Cohen, who is expected to start the season on injured reserve.

Nagy opened his press conference announcing there would be no injury updates until next Wednesday, Sept. 8, when he’s required by the NFL to give injury updates.

