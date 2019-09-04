Bears coach Matt Nagy is fresh off winning 2018's Coach of the Year Award for what ended up being a remarkable first year in Chicago. But as is the case for any coach who's lacking a long resume, he still has much to prove.

Nagy's first year was special. There's no doubt about it. He changed the culture in Chicago's locker room and has quickly established himself as the leader of this new era of Bears football. But is he one of the 10 best coaches in the game?

According to Bleacher Report's recent power ranking of the league's head coaches, the answer is no. Nagy checked-in at No. 14.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It's hard to put Nagy any higher on this list because we don't know how much of Chicago's success came from him and how much came from since-departed defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Nagy, who was the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, was hired for his offensive mind. The 2018 Bears were known for their defense.

Yikes. Another reference to Fangio and the uncertainty surrounding the Bears because of his departure. And I get it; Fangio is one of the best defensive minds in the game. But to suggest Nagy doesn't deserve a lion's share of the credit from last season is a bit misguided. Remember: Fangio was also the defensive coordinator for John Fox and we know how those teams ended up.

Don't expect Nagy to be ranked this low for long. He's one of the best young coaches in the NFL and with another winning season in Chicago, he'll garner the kind of universal respect he deserves.

Matt Nagy ranked 14th in head coach power rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago