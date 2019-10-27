Bears coach Matt Nagy is a quarterback at heart, which may be why it's so tough for him to call running plays and stick with the running game even if it's not rolling early in the game.

His lack of playcalling patience led to just seven carries in last week's loss to the New Orleans Saints, something Nagy vowed not to let happen again, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

"According to those with knowledge of his message this week, Nagy's words to his players were just as straight-forward and real," Rapoport wrote. "During a week of tough conversations, in-your-face assessment and soul-searching in Chicago, Nagy told players it was "horse-[expletive]" that he only called seven run plays. That can't happen, and it's going to change."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Nagy hasn't shied away from the criticism about his playcalling this week and has taken responsibility, even if cloaked in some less-than-great excuses, for the team's lack of balance on offense. He's also made some pretty bold assurances that Sunday's aftermath, i.e. no run-pass balance, isn't going to happen again.

If Nagy returns to his old habits and bails on the running game early on Sunday against the Chargers, he can expect to get peppered by even more questions about his playcalling. And the cries for a change of those duties to offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich will only get louder.

Matt Nagy promises to run the ball more vs. Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago