Matt Nagy has no fear, dials up a TD pass to an offensive lineman on third-and-goal

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy showed against the New York Giants, when he had running back Tarik Cohen throw a pass on the final play of regulation for a touchdown, that he’ll call any play at any time.

Expect anything with Nagy. On third-and-goal, in a huge nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, Nagy went to the final few pages of the playbook again.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Nagy put multiple defensive players in the game, with defensive end Akiem Hicks in the backfield alongside quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who was in shotgun. Hicks scored on a touchdown run against the Giants. Two defensive linemen were just behind the offensive line ready to block.

The best part of the play was what happened first. Trubisky ran a read option with Hicks. Hicks is 332 pounds. Even better, Hicks entirely sold the run fake to the middle of the line.

With all of the action right in the middle of the line, nobody noticed 312-pound offensive tackle Bradley Sowell peeling off into the end zone. Trubisky threw a high pass to Sowell, who made a very nice catch for the touchdown. Then Sowell had a touchdown celebration dance that should have made everyone laugh. When you’re a 312-pound tackle who scores a touchdown, you don’t hold back on the dance. That gave the Bears a 15-6 lead.

The Bears are fun to watch. Nagy, the rookie head coach, runs his team like we all do when we have the controller in “Madden.” He definitely doesn’t have much fear.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy dialed up a crazy play to get an offensive lineman a touchdown catch. (AP)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts