Matt Nagy names Andy Dalton Bears starting QB vs. Cardinals

Andy Dalton will be starting QB vs. Cardinals

Andy Dalton will be the Bears starting quarterback when the Cardinals come to Soldier Field on Sunday. Matt Nagy announced that Justin Fields has not been medically cleared to play, so not only will Dalton get the nod, but it will be Nick Foles acting as backup.

Fields left Week 11’s game against the Ravens with a ribs injury and sat out of the Lions game on Thanksgiving Day as well.

Over the game and a half that Dalton played in relief of Fields, he completed 35-62 passes for 518 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Dalton has dealt with injuries of his own this season. It was Dalton’s knee injury in Week 2 that led to Fields playing in his first regular season game, and receiving his first NFL start against the Browns.

