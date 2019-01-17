Matt Nagy named Head Coach of the Year by Pro Football Writers of America originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The awards have started pouring in for Matt Nagy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This afternoon, Pro Football Writers of America named Nagy their Head Coach of the Year:

The Chicago Bears' Matt Nagy, who lead the Bears to a 12-4 record and the NFC North title, was selected as the 2018 NFL Coach of the Year, chosen in voting conducted by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA). — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 17, 2019

It's a fitting award for Nagy, who led the Bears to a 12-4 record and their first NFC North division title since 2010.

He wasn't the only coach on the 2018 Bears staff that won an award, though. Ex-defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was also named the Assistant Coach of the Year:

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who oversaw a Bears defense that led the NFL in takeaways and interceptions and included three PFWA All-NFL selections and one PFWA All-Rookie pick, was selected as the 2018 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 17, 2019

Story continues

Fangio is of course now with the Denver Broncos, but it never hurts to leave town with a few extra awards in hand.