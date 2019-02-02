Matt Nagy named 2018 Coach of the Year originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Matt Nagy's first year as head coach was a universal success, and now he has the hardware to prove it.

Nagy was awarded Coach of the Year at the NFL Awards this evening, the latest of several coach of the year awards he's received this offseason:

#Bears coach Matt Nagy is named NFL Coach of the Year for leading 12-4 season and worst-to-first turnaround. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) February 2, 2019

Matt Nagy delivering his speech with his wing man Joe Willie Namath. pic.twitter.com/T41cL2ANjy — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) February 2, 2019

Nagy was appreciative for the award and was quick to praise the other candidates, "I want to thank the AP for selecting me as the Coach of the Year for 2018, especially considering the other deserving coaches who had outstanding seasons.

This recognition is not about me, it is about our coaching staff, our players, the entire organization and the great Chicago Bears fans. We won this together as a family."

Bears defensive back Prince Amukamara had no doubt that Nagy was the top coach in the league:

Nagy finished ahead of (in order), Bills coach Anthony Lynn, Colts coach Frank Reich, Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll among the top five vote-getters.

Nagy lead the Bears to a 12-4 record and an NFC North title in his first season as head coach. It was the first division title for the Bears since 2010.