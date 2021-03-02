Matt Nagy makes Bears a logical landing place for Alex Smith

Within hours of the report that Washington is parting ways with quarterback Alex Smith, reports started pegging the Bears as the logical next stop in Smith’s career.

Smith could make sense for Chicago because the Bears need a quarterback, and because Smith has a strong relationship with Bears head coach Matt Nagy, who was the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator during Smith’s five seasons in Kansas City.

Shortly after the Bears hired Nagy, Smith told the Chicago Tribune that Nagy is a tremendous coach.

“He and I spent five years together and we were about as close as it gets from a coach-and-player relationship,” Smith said of Nagy. “To see him grow as a quarterbacks coach, then go to coordinator and now I am pumped for him as he becomes a head coach. I think he is going to do awesome.”

Whether Smith is going to compete for a starting job or be a veteran backup, he’s the kind of player Nagy would like to have.

