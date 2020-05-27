Matt Nagy: We’ll have to get creative with QB reps in training camp

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said earlier this month that the team won’t be starting the quarterback competition between Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles until the team moves back from virtual work to actual work later this year.

That will provide a shorter window to evaluate their options than the Bears might like and Nagy discussed how the team will deal with that during a visit with Mike Tirico on Wednesday. Nagy said the team is going to have to figure out the best way to get the most work for both players after they have gone without reps during the offseason program.

“Every rep that you get, you want it to be valuable,” Nagy said. “We’re losing reps right now in the OTAs. We’ll have to get them back in training camp and be creative as a staff. We’ll make it work. Mitch and Nick have been great in the classroom. Obviously the competition hasn’t started over the internet but they’re excited and we’re looking forward to it.”

One change that Nagy has already revealed has to do with plans for the team’s preseason games. Starters didn’t play in those contests last year, but the plan is to reverse course this year and that would help maximize the reps for both quarterbacks.

