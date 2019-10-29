Matt Nagy would take knee “a thousand times”

Bears coach Matt Nagy was unrepentant Monday, defending his own decision to take a knee rather than try to make a game-wining field goal attempt a little closer — ostensibly because he was scared of his own offense.

Via Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune, Nagy said he had no second thoughts about Sunday’s decision to have quarterback Mitchell Trubisky take a knee with 43 seconds left rather than run a play, which led to kicker Eddy Pineiro missing a 41-yarder.

“I would do it again a thousand times,” Nagy said. “I’m very, very comfortable knowing what I did. I’m very, very comfortable knowing that if I’m in that exact situation again, at that same yard line, I’m going to do the same thing. You got me?”

He also took exception to the notion that it showed a lack of confidence in his offense, just because he volunteered to not run a play, while citing the potential negative outcomes.

“It’s not about trust,” Nagy said. “It’s about playing smart. It’s a 40-yard field goal. That takes nothing away from Pineiro. We love Eddy. We have all the faith in the world in him. We know he’s going to bounce back.”

Sunday, he specifically mentioned the possibility of a fumble or a sack, or losing yardage. Monday, he added offensive holding as a possible outcome.

He also stumped for his kicker, who is 12-of-15 on field goals this season.

“Because I know who he is as a person,” Nagy said. “And we’ve seen it in practice and we’ve already seen him nail a 53-yard game-winner in Denver.”

So he trusts his kicker. If not his offense.