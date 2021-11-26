Matt Nagy is still the Bears’ head coach, and Justin Fields is still their starting quarterback.

Nagy, brushing off a report that he would be fired after the Bears’ Thanksgiving game, spoke today like a man who expects to remain the team’s head coach for at least the rest of this season. And he said Fields will remain their starting quarterback for the rest of this season.

Fields has cracked ribs, Nagy confirmed, but he will start again as soon as he is cleared medically. Andy Dalton started on Thanksgiving and helped the Bears beat the Lions. So far this season the Bears are 2-1 in games Dalton starts and 2-6 in games Fields starts.

Without being asked about it, Nagy referenced a report that Bears chairman George McCaskey ordered him to start Fields, and said that report was false. Nagy installed Dalton as the starter at the beginning of the season and turned to Fields only when Dalton got hurt, but Nagy says it was his decision to stick with Fields once Dalton was healthy.

How much longer it will be Nagy’s decision remains to be seen. But as long as it’s up to Nagy, he says he’s sticking with Fields.

Matt Nagy: Justin Fields has cracked ribs, will start again when healthy originally appeared on Pro Football Talk