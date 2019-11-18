Matt Nagy indicates he’ll stick with kicker Eddy Pineiro

The Bears still have a kicking problem, but that doesn’t mean they’re searching for a replacement.

Bears coach Matt Nagy indicated after Sunday night’s game that he wants to stick with Eddy Pineiro, who missed two field goals.

“Eddy knows he’s got to make those,” Nagy said.

The Bears may not be able to find a better kicker off the street in November. And at 4-6 the Bears are out of realistic playoff contention, so they have higher priorities, like figuring out how they’re going to rebound after this season, given that they don’t have a first-round draft pick and are short on salary cap space.

So it may not be that the Bears are actually confident in Pineiro, but that they figure they’re stuck with him for six more weeks.