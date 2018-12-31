Matt Nagy hopeful all five injured Bears will be back for playoffs vs. Eagles originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Bears coach Matt Nagy is optimistic regarding the statuses of five injured players for Sunday's wild card round playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles, though he said Monday he'll have a better idea of their potential availability come Wednesday when the Bears practice for the first time this week.

Of those five players - safety Eddie Jackson, outside linebacker Aaron Lynch, and wide receivers Anthony Miller, Taylor Gabriel and Allen Robinson - only Lynch did not travel to Minnesota for Week 17's season-ender against the Vikings on Sunday. Gabriel (ribs) and Miller (shoulder) were injured against the Vikings, along with defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris, who had "a little whiplash" that Nagy didn't frame as concerning.

"Nothing significant there," Nagy said of Gabriel and Miller. "I think we'll be good."

Jackson (ankle), Robinson (ribs) and Lynch (elbow) are all at different places in their respective recoveries, Nagy said. Robinson would seem the most likely of the three to play against the Eagles, though Jackson's ankle injury suffered in Week 15 hasn't been framed by Nagy as serious.

"I'm hoping that they (play)," Nagy said. "I think they're all in a little bit different situations right now. I'm excited to see come Wednesday, after talking to ‘Dre, Andre (Tucker). our head trainer, where they're at. I think they're all kind of (at) different levels. But I'm hoping they're all ready to go."

Jackson is a Pro Bowler whose elite ball skills have made him one of the best safeties in the league, while Gabriel and Robinson have been two of Trubisky's most reliable targets this year. Miller's seven receiving touchdowns topped Bears pass-catchers. And Lynch was an important rotational piece, tagging in for Khalil Mack or Leonard Floyd while offering strong support against the run.

If the Bears get all five of those players back - or even if it's everyone but, say, Lynch - they'll enter their first playoff appearance in eight years with a remarkably clean bill of health. The Bears only have three players on injured reserve, and just one of them was a starter (slot corner Bryce Callahan, with the other two being outside linebacker Sam Acho and tight end Dion Sims) - and just activated right guard Kyle Long off injured reserve before Week 17.