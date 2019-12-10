Matt Nagy hopeful Akiem Hicks will return Sunday vs. Packers

The Bears defense hasn't been nearly as dominant this season as it was in 2018, and it's failed to live up to the near-generational hype it was receiving over the summer. But considering the devastating injuries to several key starters defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano has dealt with week after week, it hasn't been all that bad of a campaign.

The who's who of Bears defenders who've missed extended time with injuries include Danny Trevathan, Akiem Hicks and now Roquan Smith, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a torn pec on Monday.

Trevathan (elbow) hasn't played since Week 10 and his timetable to return is still unknown.

The same can be said (sort of) for Hicks, who's been rehabbing an elbow injury of his own. He's been out since Week 5. The Bears would probably shut him down for the year if they were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but they're riding a three-game winning streak and still have a pulse. As a result, Hicks is targeting a return Sunday against the Packers.

At least, Matt Nagy hopes so.

"The mentality for [Hicks] is, ‘Try to get stronger each and every day,'" said coach Matt Nagy from Halas Hall on Monday. "He hasn't been through any of the live stuff at all. Each day try to stay positive, try to get stronger and see where it takes us by the end of the week. But hopefully, he'll be ready to go."

Hopefully.

If Hicks is sidelined again, the Bears will face an always dangerous Packers offense without three key starters in Hicks, Smith and Trevathan. Green Bay has a red-hot running back in Aaron Jones and a quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who tends to feast on Chicago even when they're armed with a complete lineup.

"One of the things I really focused on was just making sure my elbow was in the strongest place possible," Hicks said on Monday. "We still have some finishing up to do and there's all these dates to make gains and get a little bit better. Just working on that."

Hicks is a player who relies on his upper-body strength to shed blocks and make plays in the backfield. If his elbow isn't 100%, he won't be nearly as effective as Bears fans are accustomed to seeing. But even a partially healthy Hicks is better than not having him in the lineup at all.

Hicks is eager to return after seeing his teammates stay the course and stay alive.

"Just to see the adversity and the grit and the fight that these guys had to go through, and I couldn't help," he said. "To be in this position at this time in the season, you have to take advantage of it."

