Bears quarterback Nick Foles said after Sunday’s 23-16 win over the Panthers that he’d rather win with the offense looking ugly than lose while putting up big numbers.

Head coach Matt Nagy picked up on that theme during his Monday press conference. Nagy said that Foles’ comment “kind of sums it up” in terms of how the team is feeling and shared his belief that they’re building “something special” in Chicago this season.

Nagy said that the team knows they have to be better “across the board on offense” in the weeks to come, but shared his confidence that things will fall into place and make an enjoyable start to the season even better.

“We’re 5-1 right now and we’re not playing well offensively,” Nagy said. “So when we do get this thing up and running, which we will, it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be a lot of fun. And, so, that’s the goal. We understand where our warts are on offense, we get that and we’re going to keep working on it. We’re going to continue to stay positive as we do this because of where we know we’re at and where we’re going.”

The Bears will be in Los Angeles to face the Rams on Monday night and we’ll see if being near Hollywood will make for a more attractive attack than the one they’ve been employing so far this year.

Matt Nagy: It’s going to be fun when offense is up and running originally appeared on Pro Football Talk