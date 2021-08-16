Matt Nagy: We’re going to get Andy Dalton some more snaps

Justin Fields had some strong moments against the Dolphins over the weekend, but the first-round pick’s play in the preseason opener isn’t causing Bears head coach Matt Nagy to rethink the plan at quarterback.

Nagy told reporters on Monday that Andy Dalton remains the No. 1 quarterback in Chicago and that he remains on track to start against the Rams on the first Sunday night of the regular season. Nagy also said that the plan for this week’s game against the Bills is for Dalton to spend more time on the field than he did against the Dolphins.

“Andy had six plays. It’s hard to say much good or bad. We’re going to get him some more snaps,” Nagy said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

While Dalton will start and get more playing time, Nagy also said he wants Fields to have time with starting offensive players against the opponents’ starting defense. Unless or until they change their plans, balancing that desire with getting Dalton ready for Week 1 will be a delicate act for the Bears.

