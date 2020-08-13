Matt Nagy gives update on Bears QB competition between Trubisky, Foles

The Chicago Bears have just weeks to make arguably the most important decision of the 2020 season when it comes to determining their starting quarterback.

With an entirely virtual offseason and no preseason, the Bears have just training camp reps to determine whether Mitchell Trubisky or Nick Foles will be their starter. Which means they’re going to be examining every snap, every throw and every play in determining who will be under center in Week 1.

For the first time in training camp, Trubisky and Foles were able to throw to receivers, tight ends and running backs. And Bears coach Matt Nagy liked what he saw from both Trubisky and Foles’ timing on Wednesday. But don’t expect any definitive answers about the QB competition anytime soon.

“That for us is going to be fluid,” Nagy said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “And when I say that, we’ve got to be able to see, OK, if we need to sneak more competitive periods in because we feel like we’re not getting enough, where things are gray, we’ll do that.

“As far as the timeline for that, we’ll get together offensively as coaches and we’ll talk through everything, and we’ll decide what we think is best in regard to communication to the quarterbacks and then communication as to how we want to handle it with our team.”

Nagy felt Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles looked good today in their first true on field practice throwing to receivers, tight ends, and running backs. "I thought the timing of the QB's looked pretty good." Friday is the first day they can practice vs the defense. @WBBMNewsradio — Jeff Joniak (@JeffJoniak) August 12, 2020





While the quarterbacks are finally throwing to skill position players, the biggest test will come when Trubisky and Foles get to play against Chicago’s defense. That starts Friday before padded practices begin Monday.

“These guys are going to be really excited to actually go against somebody else on the other side and compete for the first time in a long time,” Nagy said.

The Bears don’t have a long time to determine their starting quarterback, and the timeline for when that decision will be made is even less certain, aside from the Sept. 13 season opener. But the key is going to be patience for everyone involved as Nagy makes his decision.

“It’s just as important for everybody to understand that,” Nagy added. “We’re not exactly there yet because we don’t know how it’s going to go here in the next several weeks. But once we get to that point we’ll keep that stuff private with us, and I promise you when we feel the time is right, you guys will be the first to know.

“After the quarterbacks.”

