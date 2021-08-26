Matt Nagy feels Bears offense is at spot where it can really take off

Matt Nagy’s work with the Chiefs offense led to him getting hired as the head coach of the Bears, but the team has not made the strides they hoped to make over his first three seasons.

Nagy believes the fourth try will be the charm. He said on Wednesday that he’s confident that the offense is going to make strides this year because it has now been in place for several seasons.

“When I first got here . . . I explained to everybody that this offense, it takes a few years to get going,” Nagy said, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. “We saw that in Kansas City because it took a few years, not just with the players that were coming in and were drafted, but the scheme — them learning it and understanding it. After three or four years, it really started picking up and going. I feel like we’re at that spot right now. We’ve got some guys that have been on this team for two, three, four years, and they know the offense as well as I do — where that wasn’t the case two or three years ago. When you have that and you have a guy like Andy and these quarterbacks that come in and understand it, that’s where it gives me confidence.”

The Chiefs offense did take a quantum leap in terms of yards in Andy Reid’s fifth season, but they never ranked lower than 16th in points scored. The Bears have been 29th and 22nd the last two years and they haven’t built the kind of young core of players that were responsible for the offensive explosion in Kansas City. Quarterback Justin Fields could help bring that leap, but he’s backing up Andy Dalton for the moment and any outside confidence in the Bears offense may stay muted until that changes.

