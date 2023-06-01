Matt Nagy explains why he believes Kadarius Toney can be Chiefs’ No. 1 wide receiver

The Kansas City Chiefs have been touting their 2022 trade acquisition, Kadarius Toney, as their No. 1 wide receiver heading into his second year with the team.

As he takes a more hands-on approach with the entire offense, Chiefs OC Matt Nagy seems to be one of the most staunch believers that Toney has the talent and ability to take up the mantle of the team’s top wide receiver in 2023. Asked about the hype, Nagy pointed to Toney’s electrifying playmaking ability when he has the ball in his hands.

“Well, I think we all see what he can do when the football is in his hands,” Nagy said of Toney. “Again, the same type of deal. He comes in halfway through the season, it’s a whole new offense that he has to learn the ins and outs (of). So, you have that point, and he was able to do that. It’s exciting now for us to be able to take that to year two and build that relationship with Pat (Mahomes). But he’s super-talented with the football in his hands and he’s been that way his entire life in his football career.”

Given how quickly Toney was able to come in, learn the system and make an impact last season, it’s reasonable that the team expects a big jump with a full offseason under his belt. He’s continued to grow his chemistry with Patrick Mahomes during the course of this offseason and even during recent OTA practices.

Really, the only question that seems prevalent is whether Toney can manage to stay on the field for an extended period of time without injury.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire