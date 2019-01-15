Matt Nagy expects “pretty seamless transition” to Chuck Pagano

The Bears moved quickly to replace Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator after Fangio left to become the Broncos’ head coach last week and they landed an experienced hand in Chuck Pagano.

General Manager Ryan Pace said on Monday that Pagano “checks all the boxes” for what the team was looking for in its top defensive coach, although head coach Matt Nagy said that there will be a feeling out process as everyone gets comfortable with the new arrangement.

“We’re going to start building our relationship day-by-day just like Vic and I did,” Nagy said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “He’ll have to gain trust, and I’ll have to gain trust back and forth with each other. I feel like it’ll be a pretty seamless transition.”

That transition will be made easier by the talent on hand on the Bears defense. Linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, cornerback Kyle Fuller, safety Eddie Jackson and others give Pagano plenty of reasons to avoid making major changes to what worked well when Fangio was in the job.