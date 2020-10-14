Matt Nagy doesn’t rule out Le’Veon Bell

The release of Jets running back Le'Veon Bell likely became official at 4:00 p.m. ET. So when he becomes a free agent, where will he land?

Bears coach Matt Nagy was asked about the possibility of Bell signing in Chicago. Nagy didn’t rule it out.

“I think he’s a good running back,” Nagy said, via Kimberly Martin of ESPN.com. “We absolutely love our RBs here and our situation, and I’ll leave the stuff up to [G.M.] Ryan [Pace].”

The Bears lost running back Tarik Cohen to a torn ACL in Week Three. Bell, if healthy and motivated, would bring an important dynamic to a Chicago offense that hasn’t been as effective as necessary, despite the team’s 4-1 record.

