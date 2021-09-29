Matt Nagy doesn’t name Bears starting QB, reiterates Andy Dalton is starter when healthy

The drama never ends with Bears head coach Matt Nagy and the quarterback situation. Nagy met with the media on Wednesday, where he refused to disclose the team’s starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Nagy did reiterate that Andy Dalton is the starter, when healthy, rookie Justin Fields is the backup and Nick Foles is the third QB. So, if Dalton can go Sunday, he’ll be the Bears’ starter. But that plan all depends on the health of both Dalton and Fields.

Dalton remains sidelined with a bone bruise in his knee, an injury that was expected to sideline him several weeks. Fields, who was constantly under duress in last Sunday’s loss to the Browns, suffered an injury to his throwing hand on the final play. The good news is his x-rays were negative and Fields insisted he was fine.

Nagy told reporters that Dalton and Fields will be at practice on Wednesday.

“We expect both Andy and Justin both out at practice at some capacity today,” he said.

Well, at least Dalton will attempt to practice. It sounds more encouraging on the Fields front. But if for some reason neither Dalton nor Fields can go, it’ll be Fields making his first start for the Bears since Week 10 of the 2020 season.

But it won’t really matter who’s under center for the Bears so long as Nagy is calling plays. And Nagy refused to acknowledge whether he’d be calling plays this Sunday or not.

