Bears quarterback Justin Fields left Sunday’s loss to the Ravens in the third quarter after injuring his ribs and there wasn’t much of an update from the team about his condition after the game.

Head coach Matt Nagy said he did not know if Fields broke any bones or anything else about the injury other than that it was to Fields’ ribs. As a result, he doesn’t know if Fields will be available in Week 12.

Even a minor injury could make it impossible for Fields to play in the Bears’ next game because it comes against the Lions on Thanksgiving.

Andy Dalton took over after Fields was injured and threw two touchdown passes. The second pulled the Bears in front late in the fourth quarter, but the Ravens rallied for a game-winning touchdown drive.

Matt Nagy doesn’t know extent of Justin Fields’ rib injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk