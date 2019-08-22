A year after finishing 6-9-1 and seeing the Bears win the NFC North, the Packers find themselves in an unfamiliar role in the division: hunter, not the hunted.

Green Bay very well could win the NFC North in 2019, though they'll have stiff competition in the division in the Bears and Vikings. Thus, the Packers need to do what they can to get a leg up on the competition.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Enter Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers and Bears head coach Matt Nagy were two of the many sports celebrities to compete in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament in Nevada from July 12-14. Thursday, Nagy recalled a prank Rodgers pulled on him at the event.

"So we're all in there and I'm scrambling to get in the back and stand up, and there's about 100 guys sitting down in the back row," Nagy said. "As I'm walking, all of a sudden, I trip.

"I kind of catch my knee. Somebody is sitting down. I look back. Someone stuck their knee out to trip me. I look back, and (Rodgers is) just sitting there and he's just staring at me laughing, giving me this grin."

Okay, so Rodgers tripping Nagy doesn't actually give the Packers a leg up on the Bears entering the 2019 season. However, it sure is a fun way to kick off the latest rendition of the rivalry, as the two teams square of on Sept. 5 to open the NFL season. Plus. Nagy took the whole thing in stride.

"I just looked at him, and all I thought about is: ‘This is going to be fun,'" he said.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Matt Nagy describes Aaron Rodgers literal attempt to get first leg up on 2019 Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago