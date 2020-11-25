Matt Nagy declines to name starting QB ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Packers

In the middle of a four-game losing streak, the Chicago Bears are desperate for a way to turn things around. And according to head coach Matt Nagy, everything has been on the table. Including a quarterback switch.

Many expected Nagy to make an announcement regarding the starting quarterback on Wednesday. But Nagy declined to name a starter citing availability as the primary deciding factor.

Mitchell Trubisky was a full participant while Nick Foles did not practice on Wednesday, which appears to be a clear indicator that Trubisky will get the nod on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers. At least as far as availability is concerned.

#Bears HC Matt Nagy declines to name a starting QB; says Nick Foles is day-to-day with a hip injury that forced him to miss Wednesday's practice. Also said Mitchell Trubisky looked good while working out without restrictions Wednesday. — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) November 25, 2020

Both Trubisky and Foles are coming off injuries. Trubisky suffered an injury to his right shoulder in his lone play against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8. Meanwhile, Foles suffered a hip/glute injury in the final minute of a Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Following that Vikings loss, Nagy indicated that a change at quarterback would be on the table, assuming both are healthy.

But it’s become abundantly clear that the Bears need to make a change. Not that Trubisky is much better than Foles, but his mobility will help behind a makeshift offensive line and the offense looked better with Trubisky under center earlier in the season before he was benched.

Which makes it all the more infuriating that Nagy continues to decline to commit to Trubisky at this point in the week.

