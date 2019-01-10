Matt Nagy ‘couldn’t be happier’ for Vic Fangio as he takes over as Broncos head coach

Matt Nagy couldnt be happier for Vic Fangio as he takes over as Broncos head coach originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Matt Nagy has mixed emotions about losing his defensive coordinator.

He's now tasked with finding a new coach to run his defense and try to pick up where Vic Fangio left off, but it's also a compliment that his right-hand man was chosen to lead another team because of how well he worked with Nagy.

The Bears head coach released a statement Thursday, along with general manager Ryan Pace, thanking Fangio for his work in Chicago.

"I know what it means to him to get his chance in Denver," Nagy wrote. "It is bittersweet to move on, but he has more than earned this opportunity and I could not be happier for him."

Pace's statement expressed similar gratitude to the coach he worked with for the last four seasons, a key holdover from the John Fox regime.

"We will continue to build upon the foundation he helped establish," Pace said. "Under the leadership of Head Coach Matt Nagy and the rest of his coaching staff, we are confident in the development and improvement of a talented defensive unit."

Replacing Fangio in Chicago will be a major decision for Nagy as he tries to build on the success of 2018, and potential candidates are already coming off the market as other teams fill out their coaching staffs.