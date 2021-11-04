Bears coach Matt Nagy is back at Halas Hall after an eight-day absence.

Nagy tested positive for COVID-19 the day after flying home with the team from Tampa on Oct. 24. He participated remotely in team meetings last week, but special teams coordinator Chris Tabor handled Nagy’s head coaching duties on game day.

Nagy told the local media Thursday that he cleared COVID-19 protocols Tuesday.

All NFL coaches and staff are required to be vaccinated, so they can return from a breakthrough positive after consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

Nagy will coach this week against the Steelers.

Matt Nagy clears COVID-19 protocols originally appeared on Pro Football Talk