For Matt Nagy, the challenge is defending a system he believes in while showing the Bears he can change

For the Bears fans out there are waiting for the team to run 35 plays in I-Formation on Sunday, now's probably a good time to stop reading this.

"There's not a whole lot schematically that you can (change)," Matt Nagy said in regards to his offense on Wednesday afternoon. "Before you know it, then, you're into a whole different offense. Whether we like it or not, you start getting into plays that you've never run before. And you don't know where the bones are buried."

It's been a week of uncomfortable answers for Nagy, assigned with the tricky task of juggling his defense of an offensive scheme he still believes in with an admission that running the ball seven times a game is obviously not a realistic solution. At the point in the NFL season where good teams begin separating themselves, the Bears are still figuring out how to get started.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We all understand that at 3-3, that you're getting to a point, like I said last week, where every week that goes by matters," Nagy said. "And there starts to become separation within the league. And that matters for you as a team and as a unit. But then what I don't want, too, is to play tight."

Nagy went into detail on Thursday about how, and why, this year's 3-3 record feels so different. Both teams started 3-1, but with so little known about Nagy's first season, back-to-back losses didn't feel so ominous.

Story continues

"it was new and it was the first year, so you didn't really set the bar," he said. "You didn't know exactly where the season was going to go last year. Then we did it. And we went to 12-4. Now that's set those expectations for some and intentions for others… So, now, the second you go 3-3 and now there's that, ‘Oh no, it isn't happening'. That, in my opinion, is where you feel the difference – because of those expectations that are out there."

Re-committing to the run presumably means more than two carries for David Montgomery, whose own offensive struggles have been overshadowed by Trubisky's and Nagy's. His six-yard, one-fumble performance against New Orleans seemed to scare Nagy away from more reps, but the coach admitted that Montgomery needed more carries in the future.

"The one thing with David is, like when he fumbled that ball, I don't have to say anything," Nagy said. "I know what it means to him. And I know he doesn't want to fumble that football. Nobody does. But he doesn't have to say anything. I don't have to say anything. It's just one of those deals."

Putting aside the fact that he fumbled the ball, Montgomery was frustrated that the turnover came on a play where he was trying too hard to make something happen.

"I took myself out of character. I wasn't paying attention to the details," he said. "I rarely fumble but in that situation, I was trying to go outside when the play wasn't designed to go outside and I fumbled. That was one of the mistakes that I made, a big mistake I made in that game."

It's probably not a coincidence that in the Bears' three wins, they've finished with almost identical rush and pass attempts. Given all the Bears have said about it this week, it'd hardly be surprising to see that again on Sunday.

For Matt Nagy, the challenge is defending a system he believes in while showing the Bears he can change originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago