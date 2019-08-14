Matt Nagy “cautiously optimistic” about offense after training camp

The Bears broke camp at Olivet Nazarene University this week and returned to their remodeled practice facility in order to continue preparations for their September 5 date with the Packers.

Changing venues also marked a change for the approach to offensive practices. The team talked about pushing the envelope while at camp, but head coach Matt Nagy said that the unit “hit their limit of testing” before heading back to Chicago and that it was now time to rein things in. He used some time on Tuesday morning to deliver that message to quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

“We had a really good talk [Tuesday] morning in regards to, ‘You can kind of pull back, now that we’re in our own territory, our own offices.'” Nagy said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “I get to kind of hear how he thinks things went and he can hear how I think things went, where are we going with this thing collectively — because that’s what it’s all about. And right now we’re both really happy, we’re excited. And I think I’m cautiously optimistic about our offense in general, and just our team.”

It’s not clear how much Trubisky and other starters will play in the next two preseason games, but the quarterback feels “we’re definitely getting challenged enough” by the defense in practice on a daily basis and that they’re progressing daily in a system that calls for him to be the “point guard” distributing the ball to playmakers. How well he masters that will help define the Bears’ success this year.