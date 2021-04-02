Matt Nagy will call plays again for Bears

Be You is back.

Bears coach Matt Nagy, who called the offensive plays in a 2018 season that saw him finish as the NFL’s coach of the year, delegated the task during the 2020 season to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. Now, Nagy says he’ll be back in the saddle.

Via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Nagy said during a Friday press conference that he’ll once again call plays in 2021.

Nagy relinquished the playcalling duties in November 2020. The Bears, after a hot start and a dismal correction, put together enough wins to secure a wild-card berth in the NFC. Under Nagy, the Bears have made it to the playoffs twice in three seasons.

Nagy’s unique play sheet generated plenty of attention in 2018, with the Stuart Smalley-style “Be You” message aimed at encouraging authenticity and calm amid the storm of emotions that rages during every NFL game.

