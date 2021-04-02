Matt Nagy will call Bears offense in 2021 NFL season

Matt Nagy will call plays for Bears offense this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When Matt Nagy addressed the media on Friday, he provided an early answer to one of the biggest offensive questions that persisted throughout the 2020 season.

“I’m going to be the one calling the plays this year,” Nagy said. “That’s an exciting thing for me to get back to knowing where we’re at. The fun part now is building what we want to do that better and getting that right with the coaches and players that are going to be with us.”

While he’s going to be taking the reins back on the offense, that doesn’t mean the offense will look exactly the same as it did last year. Nagy and his coaching staff have now been with some offensive personnel for two or three years. They have a better understanding of their strengths and weaknesses, and will use that to reshape parts of their offense.

Of course there’s a new quarterback too, who has a successful past with Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor.

“Andy, having the background with Bill, that definitely helps,” Nagy said. “There’s a comfort level there. They know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. So that part is really good. Now what we’ve got to do is be able to say, when the players get in here and we’re rolling, what are some of his strengths and weaknesses? Every quarterback is different. It’s going to be different than Mitchell. It’s going to be different than Nick. It’s going to be different than what Alex Smith was in Kansas City. But that’s the fun part.

“What we’re able to do, and we’d be foolish to not do this, is go back and see the things that he does well. And then, what things do we do well? “

It wasn’t just the concepts that weren’t working when Nagy relinquished playcalling duties to Lazor in Week 10 last year. It was the flow of game, a general lack of rhythm on offense. If that doesn’t improve early this season, expect questions to start popping up about playcalling again.

But, Nagy says he and the other coaches haven’t simply learned about their offensive personnel. They’ve learned about themselves as well.

“That’s the part where now, with this offensive coaching staff that we have, there were some new faces last year, we’re now going into year two together. So, not only for the player’s side, do they know the players, but we as coaches know the strengths and weaknesses of each other.

“Now, we put that all together.”

