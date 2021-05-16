Matt Nagy believes wide receivers room has some of the most depth for Bears

Heading into the 2021 offseason, one of the biggest concerns for the Chicago Bears was at wide receiver. Aside from Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney, there were questions at the position.

Anthony Miller was rumored to be on the trade block earlier this offseason, as he hasn’t developed like the Bears had hoped, but it sounds like he’ll remain with the team through 2021. Javon Wims and Riley Ridley haven’t been reliable targets, which is why Chicago needed to add more depth at the position.

Since then, the Bears have brought in some speedy targets in Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd in free agency, which brings some much needed depth and experience at the position.

They also drafted North Carolina wideout Dazz Newsome, who will be vying for one of those coveted six roster spots at the receiver position. Matt Nagy believes that Chicago has some of the most depth at that position.

“When you talk about Dazz, you understand that that’s a position he plays where we feel like it’s probably some of the most depth that we have at a position and we feel he’s just going to add to that,” Nagy said.

Newsome is joining what’s become a crowded receivers room, where there will be just six roster spots up for grabs. That means Newsome needs to do something to stand out, which is where his special teams contributions have a chance to make him a viable option.

“My mentality is really just come in and do my job and try to get a job, honestly, and try to make sure I get on that field any way possible, whether it’s kickoff, whether it’s kick return, whether it’s punt team gunner or whether it’s punt return or receiver,” Newsome said.

Suddenly, the wide receiver battle has become one to watch heading into training camp in late July, where guys like Miller, Wims and Ridley have been put on alert.

