Matt Nagy believes Eddie Goldman will be at training camp

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Nose tackle Eddie Goldman‘s status is a question mark heading into Bears training camp.

Goldman, who opted out of playing in 2020, was an unexcused absence from the team’s mandatory minicamp last month. Goldman didn’t opt out ahead of the July 2 deadline to do so, but a report from Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune indicated that retirement could be on the table.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy didn’t have any definitive information about Goldman’s plans during a recent appearance on the Under Center podcast, but said he thinks that the veteran will be back with the team.

“Missing the mandatory minicamp is a big deal,” Nagy said, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “But I have a lot of respect for Eddie Goldman. I think he’s a hell of a player. He’s a really special person, and I really don’t have concerns of him not showing up to camp. I really believe that he’ll be there. If he’s not, we got to continue to move forward and we’ll have a plan in place to make sure that we help get him here.”

Goldman has started 63 games for the Bears since arriving as a 2015 second-round pick. Bilal Nichols and Mike Pennel would be in line to fill the nose tackle spot if Goldman does not report later this month.

Matt Nagy believes Eddie Goldman will be at training camp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

