Matt Nagy: Bears still evaluating Justin Fields’ rib injury

A day later, the Bears still aren’t sure how serious quarterback Justin Fields‘ rib injury is.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said today that the Bears are still evaluating Fields’ injury and it’s too soon to say whether he’ll be available to play on Thursday against the Lions.

Nagy did indicate that the only issue is Fields’ ribs, suggesting that there are no concerns about Fields’ spleen. The Bears were reportedly concerned about potential damage to Fields’ spleen after Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Fields was replaced in the Ravens game by Andy Dalton, who would start on Thanksgiving if Fields can’t go. Although Nagy said that determination hasn’t been made, it seems unlikely that Fields would be able to play so quickly. Dalton is most likely going to get the nod on Thursday in Detroit.

