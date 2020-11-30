At one point this season, the Bears were 5-1 and in the lead for home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. Now they’re 5-6 and a game out in the wild card race. That means there are tough questions being asked in Chicago.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said after the game that his team has to look within about what has gone wrong.

“We understand where we’re at and that when you have games like this, you’ve got to figure out, you’ve got to soul-search,” Nagy said, via the Washington Post. “And you’ve got to be able to stop the bleeding. . .. Obviously the last five weeks [have] been extremely difficult. It’s not fun because we all want to win. . . . When you go through these times, how do you respond? And I think that’s the test of true character.”

The Bears’ next two games are against the Lions and Texans, two teams that have fired their coaches this season. If the Bears don’t turn things around in a hurry, Nagy may join Matt Patricia and Bill O’Brien in the unemployment line.

Matt Nagy: Bears have soul searching to do originally appeared on Pro Football Talk