Matt Nagy and the Bears have moved passed Eddy Piñeiro's missed kick, even if Chicago hasn't

Matt Nagy came into Wednesday's press conference focused on talking about the Eagles, but not before answering a few final questions about Eddy Piñeiro's missed kick. A day before, Piñeiro admitted that he would have preferred to kick from the center of the field, as opposed to the left hashmark where they ended up on the 41-yard attempt.

"We just felt like in that situation, where we were, we were good to go," Nagy said. "Eddy knows, and I think he said it, he's gonna make that kick. We all felt that. There's a trust factor there, too. None of that got lost. We have ultimate trust that the next time that happens and we get in that situation, he's gonna make it."

The coach supported the kicker's decision to speak honestly about the subject, but wasn't interested in going into much more detail about the in-game communication process that happens with Piñeiro and Special Teams coordinator Chris Tabor.

"We have a communication process that we use," he said. "We understand everything that just went on in this past game and he knows that we know it. For us, we've moved on. That's something that we have a clear communication process, we used it, we've all talked about it and we're literally on to the Eagles for us."

"There's so many different situations-what time is on the clock, what's the down and distance, where's the ball at, etc. At that point in time, where we were, everything included, we felt really good about Eddy, in a lot of ways, making that kick."

Like Nagy mentioned a half-dozen times, they're on to Philly. The 3-4 Eagles are going through some housekeeping issues of their own, something that surely comes up in Nagy and Eagles' coach Doug Pederson's group texts. The two have a well-documented friendship, growing close while working for Andy Reid – who Nagy referred to as a father figure – in Philly.

"There are a handful of guys, head coaches who I stay in communication with. The number one guy is my mentor in Coach Reid," he said. "So I talk to him all the time. And I'm very, very lucky to have him in my corner. Because he has seen it all. And the best part about Coach is he just gives you great advice. He gives you great insight.

"The other guys? Doug. Frank [Reich]. There's a bunch of them. We're our own fraternity and I think that's pretty cool."

