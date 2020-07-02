Matt Nagy, Bears may be facing ironic end to 2020 preseason plans

Just when Matt Nagy actually wants to play his starters in preseason games, there might not be a preseason.

Ironic, right?

On Wednesday, Pro Football Talk reported what's been anticipated for weeks: The NFL will cut its preseason schedule from four to two games. But, per NFL Network, the NFLPA hasn't signed off on that reduction just yet – potentially because they're hoping to not play any preseason games at all in 2020.

And why would the players want those games? All it'd be is another opportunity for team-to-team transmission of the novel coronavirus that's still raging across the United States. And the NFL has very little monetary incentive to play these games, too, which would happen in front of empty stadiums and presumably don't bring in much TV revenue anyway.

So if playing these games would risk COVID-19 exposure – which is way more important than the next words you're about to read – and wouldn't negatively affect anyone's bottom line, why play them?

Some coaches will argue they're critical for getting players ready for the regular season. Nagy, up until this year, wasn't among those coaches. Remember these tweets from last August?

— Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) August 16, 2019

"My biggest thing is I'm trying to do what's best for the Chicago Bears, and every team is different, and that's okay," Nagy said last summer. "… We love where we're at right now in regards to our starters. We feel really good about it."

All the NFLPA has to do to argue against preseason games is point to how Nagy – as well as Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay – viewed the importance of those in the past. If teams felt prepared for the regular season without playing their starters in the preseason, why should that change in the midst of a pandemic?

Nagy has since switched his thinking – this after a truly awful start on offense to the 2019 season – and committed to playing his starters during 2020's preseason. Not only does Nagy need as many preseason games as possible to evaluate Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles, but he needs it for the rest of his offense to find an identity and rhythm quicker than they did last year (if they ever found one at all).

So that means having Anthony Miller catch passes from both Trubisky and Foles in preseason games. That means getting the interior of the offensive line – whether it includes Germain Ifedi or Rashaad Coward at right guard – reps together in live action. That means getting Cole Kmet's feet wet before throwing him into the deep end of the "Y" tight end position in September.

"As we talk, that's one of the things that I look back at from last year that I'm not happy about that I made a decision to do in the preseason," Nagy said on the Waddle & Silvy Show in May. "Number one, I think it's good for them to have it, but number two it sets the mentality.

"So that's not going to happen this year."

Except it might not happen. And probably shouldn't.

Matt Nagy, Bears may be facing ironic end to 2020 preseason plans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago