Matt Nagy: Bears will look at everything, including my play calling

With the Bears on a three-game losing streak, head coach Matt Nagy is acknowledging that it might be time for him to give up play calling.

Nagy acknowledged that he might not be the one calling the plays when the Bears take the field on Monday night against the Vikings.

“Where we’re at right now as an offense, struggling the way we are, you have to be willing to look at everything, including myself,” Nagy said. “So we’ll see where that goes. We play Monday, we will make the best decision possible here. I think that’s part of some of the decisions we look at, for sure.”

Nagy sounded a little testy when reporters asked him when he’ll make his decision about whether to keep calling plays.

“I don’t know and in all honesty, and with all due respect, if anything was to happen I’m not sure that you guys would know,” Nagy said.

The Bears’ offense has been even worse with Nick Foles as the starting quarterback than it was with Mitchell Trubisky, although Trubisky is currently injured and wouldn’t be able to get the job back even if Nagy wanted to give it to him. So while a quarterback change isn’t coming, a play calling change may be.

