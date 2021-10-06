Matt Nagy announces Justin Fields will start at quarterback moving forward

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy isn’t going to string anyone along this week.

During his press conference late Wednesday morning, Nagy announced quarterback Justin Fields will start against the Las Vegas Raiders and moving forward, barring injury.

Coach Nagy announced that Justin Fields will be our starter going forward. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 6, 2021

Fields had started the last two games after veteran starting quarterback Andy Dalton went down with a knee injury.

After a rough starting debut on the road against the Cleveland Browns, Fields found his footing against the Detroit Lions at home last Sunday. He completed 11-for-17 passes for 209 yards and an interception in the Bears 24-14 win. He completed five passes of 15-plus yards, and he gave us a glimpse at what he can bring to the downfield passing game.

Fields will now take over as the official starter, regardless of Dalton’s health, who will be a full participant in practice on Wednesday’s practice according to the head coach.

The Bears face the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CT.