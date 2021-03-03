Matt Nagy: Allen Robinson knows how much we love him

While wide receiver Allen Robinson has seemed less than enthusiastic about the prospect of being franchise tagged, it does appear the option is very much on the table for Chicago.

On Tuesday, General Manager Ryan Pace said there’s been “no firm decision” on tagging Robinson, as the wide receiver’s three-year contract with the Bears is up. And head coach Matt Nagy did his best to make Robinson feel valued during his Tuesday press conference.

“A-Rob knows how much we love him,” Nagy said, via Kevin Fishbain of TheAthletic.com. “A-Rob knows how much that me as a head coach and Ryan as a General Manager, the importance that he brings to the city, to the organization, to his teammates, to all of us. And then … the things that he has done with us and the things that we have done for him, being able to help him be productive, now you get to this point. And this is where Ryan and Joey [Laine, director of football administration] will do their thing and A-Rob and his agent work together and you try to figure out.”

Robinson has been plenty productive in his three years with the Bears, despite inconsistent quarterback play. He caught 102 passes for 1,250 yards with six touchdowns in 2020. Robinson is also 1,908 yards away from becoming the Bears’ all-time leader in receiving yards — a feat he’s acknowledged wanting to achieve.

There’s also the possibility that the Bears could tag and trade Robinson, which would likely set him up for a long-term deal elsewhere.

