Matt Murray with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Calgary Flames

The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) Kevin Durant's thigh is the new big concern for the Brooklyn Nets. Durant was forced to leave the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday early in the first quarter with a bruised left thigh, and Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said it'll likely be Monday at the earliest before the team knows whether it will keep the two-time NBA Finals MVP out of more games. ''We'll see how he wakes up and go from there,'' Nash said.