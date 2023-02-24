Matt Muehlebach: Washington State and Oregon could surprise in Pac-12 Tournament
Pac-12 Networks' Matt Muehlebach and Ted Robinson recap Washington State men's basketball's 67-63 win at Stanford from Maples Pavilion on Feb. 23, 2023.
Pac-12 Networks' Matt Muehlebach and Ted Robinson recap Washington State men's basketball's 67-63 win at Stanford from Maples Pavilion on Feb. 23, 2023.
Several Florida fans sitting courtside were removed during Wednesday night’s game against Kentucky after an in-game incident with UK guard Cason Wallace.
The Warriors talk about the problems. They revisit the problems. They emphasize the solutions. And yet, the same problems continue.
USC QB Caleb Williams could be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he recently revealed the team he'd like to play for.
Days after LeBron James said he's playing in one of the most critical stretches of his career, the Lakers respond with a 124-111 win over the Warriors.
Robert Woods sent a 1-word tweet after being released by the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
Erik ten Hag's transformation of Manchester United now has a European scalp to get excited about as Barcelona were vanquished on a night the Red Devils rolled back the years at Old Trafford.The wait for such a European night under the lights at Old Trafford goes even further back to when Barcelona were beaten in the semi-finals of the 2008 Champions League.
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger break down the biggest story in college sports right now: Alabama Crimson Tide rookie forward and top NBA prospect Brandon Miller’s affiliation with the Darius Miles murder case, where new testimony alleges Miller provided the gun used to murder a woman in January.
Brad Daugherty and Michael Jordan are among the only Black race team owners in NASCAR. Here’s a look inside the moment they shared after Daugherty made history.
Gary Payton II on Wednesday spoke with the media for the first time since being traded from the Blazers back to Golden State.
Draymond Green explained why he believes the debate surrounding the NBA's all-time great point guard is a waste of time.
The NFL offseason is about to kick into high gear. Bears insider Josh Schrock makes five bold predictions for how things will shake out, including a big Bears' free-agent splash and Aaron Rodgers' new home.
The Clippers are considered among the favorites for an NBA title, but Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have plenty of questions to answer over the next 21 games.
The Jazz beat the Thunder 120-119 in an overtime thriller Thursday night in Salt Lake City.
The Bruins addressed two important roster needs by acquiring defenseman Dmitry Orlov and right wing Garnet Hathaway in a trade with the Capitals. Here's our breakdown of the deal from every angle.
Durant will miss the Suns' game Friday against Oklahoma City, but he has been doing ''everything'' in practice.
Tom Brady officially announced his retirement, but one NFL pundit believes he could wind up playing for the 49ers next season.
After two failed bids to make the bout, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are due to box each other in Saudi Arabia on Sunday
Michigan Wolverines basketball game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play the Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Four quarterbacks go in the top seven of Charles McDonald's latest mock draft, the last before the combine delivers us a ton of new information.
Baseball season is starting, and Thom Brennaman remains locked out of the broadcast booth. Columnist Jason Williams looks at potential jobs for the former Reds broadcaster.